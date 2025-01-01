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Secrets of the Dead

How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812

Season 23 Episode 7 | 1m 51s

In the War of 1812, formerly enslaved African Americans formed Britain's Corps of Colonial Marines and became a vital force in the Chesapeake campaign. Fighting alongside British troops, they helped guide raids, advance on Washington, D.C., and played a key role in the operation that culminated in the burning of the White House.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
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Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
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Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Secrets of the Dead
How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built
Rare photographs reveal how the Statue of Liberty was constructed piece by piece.
Clip: S23 E6 | 2:28
Watch 1:29
Secrets of the Dead
The Hidden Chains Beneath the Statue of Liberty Explained
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Clip: S23 E6 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
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Secrets of the Dead
Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Episode: S23 E8
Secrets of the Dead
Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Episode: S23 E7
Secrets of the Dead
Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Episode: S23 E6
Watch 55:15
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Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Episode: S23 E5 | 55:15
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Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
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Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
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