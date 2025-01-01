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Secrets of the Dead

Fall 2026 Season Preview

Season 23 | 30s

Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c on your local PBS station (check local listings), or stream anytime on the PBS App or pbs.org/secrets.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
A Mysterious Discovery at Great Zimbabwe
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:07
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
Watch 2:32
Secrets of the Dead
The Colonial Myths Behind Great Zimbabwe
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:48
Watch 2:16
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Ancient Capital of the Shu Kingdom
Dating back 3,000 years, the site raises key questions about the city’s sudden disappearance.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:16
Watch 2:50
Secrets of the Dead
The Accidental Discovery That Revealed a Lost Civilization
In 1986, workers found jade under a field, revealing ritual pits of a mysterious civilization.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:50
Watch 3:04
Secrets of the Dead
Rebuilding a 2,000-Year-Old Bronze Dragon with 3D Technology
Using 3D scanning and modeling, archaeologists have spent decades reconstructing the "Divine Tree."
Clip: S23 E4 | 3:04
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
How the Sword in the Stone May Have Begun
Iron smelting at a temple site may have inspired the legend of King Arthur’s sword, Excalibur.
Clip: S23 E3 | 1:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 23
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 22
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 21
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Secrets of the Dead
Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Episode: S23 E6
Secrets of the Dead
Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Episode: S23 E5
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15