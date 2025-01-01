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Secrets of the Dead

Inside the Ancient Capital of the Shu Kingdom

Season 23 Episode 4 | 2m 16s

Archaeologists believe the site at Sanxingdui may be the ancient capital of the Shu kingdom. Excavations reveal organized city zones, possible palace foundations, and six large sacrificial pits filled with valuable objects. Dating back 3,000 years, the site raises key questions about the city’s sudden disappearance and the fate of its people.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:48
Watch 2:50
Secrets of the Dead
The Accidental Discovery That Revealed a Lost Civilization
In 1986, workers found jade under a field, revealing ritual pits of a mysterious civilization.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:50
Watch 3:04
Secrets of the Dead
Rebuilding a 2,000-Year-Old Bronze Dragon with 3D Technology
Using 3D scanning and modeling, archaeologists have spent decades reconstructing the "Divine Tree."
Clip: S23 E4 | 3:04
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
How the Sword in the Stone May Have Begun
Iron smelting at a temple site may have inspired the legend of King Arthur’s sword, Excalibur.
Clip: S23 E3 | 1:53
Watch 3:01
Secrets of the Dead
Discovered Ruins May Have Inspired the Round Table
New evidence suggests an amphitheater became a stronghold linked to Arthur’s Round Table.
Clip: S23 E3 | 3:01
Watch 2:53
Secrets of the Dead
Was This City the Real Camelot?
Did Cirencester remain the center of a prosperous post-Roman kingdom in the time of King Arthur?
Clip: S23 E3 | 2:53
Watch 3:01
Secrets of the Dead
New Evidence That Roman Life Continued After the Empire's Fall
New dating shows a Roman villa mosaic was laid in the 5th century, reshaping post-Roman Britain.
Clip: S23 E3 | 3:01
Watch 2:10
Secrets of the Dead
A Roman Dragon's Possible Link to King Arthur
A Roman military belt bearing a dragon design may hint at the military roots of King Arthur.
Clip: S23 E3 | 2:10
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Watch 3:02
Secrets of the Dead
New Analysis Changes the Identity of a Roman Statue
Once thought an athlete, this Roman statuette may depict a female gladiator in combat pose.
Clip: S23 E2 | 3:02
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
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Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
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Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
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Secrets of the Dead
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Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
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Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
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Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
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The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15
Watch 54:25
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E6 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5 | 54:50