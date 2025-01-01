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Secrets of the Dead

The Accidental Discovery That Revealed a Lost Civilization

Season 23 Episode 4 | 2m 50s

In 1986, brick workers uncovered jade and bronze artifacts beneath a rural field in China. At the site, archaeologists soon revealed massive pits filled with ritual objects but no human remains, pointing to a mysterious ancient civilization and one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern China.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:48
Watch 2:16
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Ancient Capital of the Shu Kingdom
Dating back 3,000 years, the site raises key questions about the city’s sudden disappearance.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:16
Watch 3:04
Secrets of the Dead
Rebuilding a 2,000-Year-Old Bronze Dragon with 3D Technology
Using 3D scanning and modeling, archaeologists have spent decades reconstructing the "Divine Tree."
Clip: S23 E4 | 3:04
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Watch 2:53
Secrets of the Dead
Was This City the Real Camelot?
Did Cirencester remain the center of a prosperous post-Roman kingdom in the time of King Arthur?
Clip: S23 E3 | 2:53
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
How the Sword in the Stone May Have Begun
Iron smelting at a temple site may have inspired the legend of King Arthur’s sword, Excalibur.
Clip: S23 E3 | 1:53
Watch 3:01
Secrets of the Dead
Discovered Ruins May Have Inspired the Round Table
New evidence suggests an amphitheater became a stronghold linked to Arthur’s Round Table.
Clip: S23 E3 | 3:01
Watch 2:10
Secrets of the Dead
A Roman Dragon's Possible Link to King Arthur
A Roman military belt bearing a dragon design may hint at the military roots of King Arthur.
Clip: S23 E3 | 2:10
Watch 3:01
Secrets of the Dead
New Evidence That Roman Life Continued After the Empire's Fall
New dating shows a Roman villa mosaic was laid in the 5th century, reshaping post-Roman Britain.
Clip: S23 E3 | 3:01
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Preview: S23 E2 | 0:32
Latest Episodes
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15
Watch 54:25
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E6 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5 | 54:50