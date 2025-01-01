What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China

Extras
In 1986, workers found jade under a field, revealing ritual pits of a mysterious civilization.
Dating back 3,000 years, the site raises key questions about the city’s sudden disappearance.
Using 3D scanning and modeling, archaeologists have spent decades reconstructing the "Divine Tree."
New evidence suggests an amphitheater became a stronghold linked to Arthur’s Round Table.
Did Cirencester remain the center of a prosperous post-Roman kingdom in the time of King Arthur?
New dating shows a Roman villa mosaic was laid in the 5th century, reshaping post-Roman Britain.
A Roman military belt bearing a dragon design may hint at the military roots of King Arthur.
Iron smelting at a temple site may have inspired the legend of King Arthur’s sword, Excalibur.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
The ban hints at moral panic, and possibly the clearest proof that female gladiators truly existed.
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Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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Secrets of the Dead Season 22
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Secrets of the Dead Season 21
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Secrets of the Dead Season 20
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Secrets of the Dead Season 19
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Secrets of the Dead Season 18
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Secrets of the Dead Season 17
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Secrets of the Dead Season 16
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Secrets of the Dead Season 15
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Secrets of the Dead Season 14
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Secrets of the Dead Season 13
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Secrets of the Dead Season 12
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Secrets of the Dead Season 11
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Secrets of the Dead Season 10
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Secrets of the Dead Season 9
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Secrets of the Dead Season 8
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Secrets of the Dead Season 7
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Secrets of the Dead Season 6
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Secrets of the Dead Season 5
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Secrets of the Dead Season 4
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.