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Secrets of the Dead

How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built

Season 23 Episode 6 | 2m 28s

Before the Statue of Liberty was complete, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi built its most important feature first: the torch. Rare photographs reveal how craftsmen used wood, plaster, and copper to create the giant hand and torch that would become an enduring symbol of freedom.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:29
Secrets of the Dead
The Hidden Chains Beneath the Statue of Liberty Explained
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Clip: S23 E6 | 1:29
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
A Mysterious Discovery at Great Zimbabwe
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:07
Watch 2:32
Secrets of the Dead
The Colonial Myths Behind Great Zimbabwe
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:48
Watch 2:16
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Ancient Capital of the Shu Kingdom
Dating back 3,000 years, the site raises key questions about the city’s sudden disappearance.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:16
Watch 2:50
Secrets of the Dead
The Accidental Discovery That Revealed a Lost Civilization
In 1986, workers found jade under a field, revealing ritual pits of a mysterious civilization.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:50
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Secrets of the Dead
Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Episode: S23 E6
Secrets of the Dead
Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Episode: S23 E5
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
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Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
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Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
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Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
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Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
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See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
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Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
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The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15