Saving Tangier Island

Extras
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Rare photographs reveal how the Statue of Liberty was constructed piece by piece.
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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Secrets of the Dead Season 22
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Secrets of the Dead Season 21
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Secrets of the Dead Season 20
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Secrets of the Dead Season 19
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Secrets of the Dead Season 18
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Secrets of the Dead Season 17
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Secrets of the Dead Season 16
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Secrets of the Dead Season 15
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Secrets of the Dead Season 14
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Secrets of the Dead Season 13
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Secrets of the Dead Season 12
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Secrets of the Dead Season 11
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Secrets of the Dead Season 10
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Secrets of the Dead Season 9
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Secrets of the Dead Season 8
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Secrets of the Dead Season 7
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Secrets of the Dead Season 6
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Secrets of the Dead Season 5
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Secrets of the Dead Season 4
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.