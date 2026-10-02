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Secrets of the Dead

Saving Tangier Island

Season 23 Episode 7

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, it's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to American history.

Aired: 11/03/26
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Secrets of the Dead
How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built
Rare photographs reveal how the Statue of Liberty was constructed piece by piece.
Clip: S23 E6 | 2:28
Watch 1:29
Secrets of the Dead
The Hidden Chains Beneath the Statue of Liberty Explained
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Clip: S23 E6 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
A Mysterious Discovery at Great Zimbabwe
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:07
Watch 2:32
Secrets of the Dead
The Colonial Myths Behind Great Zimbabwe
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
What This Bronze Figure Reveals About Ancient China
A towering 3-meter bronze figure offers rare clues to a lost civilization uncovered in Sanxingdui.
Clip: S23 E4 | 2:48
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See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
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