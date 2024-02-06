Nero’s Sunken City

Extras
Legend has it, King Richard III had his two nephews killed at the Tower of London in 1483.
The official record states the boy crowned King Edward in 1487 was actually an imposter.
Two experts conduct a virtual autopsy on skeletal remains from Roman Britain.
An osteoarcheologist explores possible explanations for a nail found through a heel bone.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Eiffel’s use of iron to build his tower represented a radical architectural shift.
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Explore the last days in Pompeii, before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.