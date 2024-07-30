100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Abby’s Magical Sleepover

Season 54 Episode 4 | 25m 55s

Gabrielle, Charlie, and Abby are having a sleepover! As they start their bedtime routines, they learn that they have routines both different and alike.

Aired: 09/05/24
Extras
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Feelings Fair
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
Episode: S54 E22 | 25:55
Watch 5:02
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Instruments
It's time for Elmo's World! Today, Elmo learns all about musical instruments.
Clip: S53 E26 | 5:02
Watch 2:30
Sesame Street
Big Bird and Snuffy Dance
Big Bird and Snuffy work together to start a Conga line on Sesame Street!
Clip: S53 E24 | 2:30
Watch 4:56
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck: Salsa
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn about the ingredients of Mango Salsa and how to make it!
Clip: S53 E25 | 4:56
Watch 1:08
Sesame Street
Celebrating You, Celebrating Us: Dance
Elmo and his friends learn how to remember different dance moves.
Clip: S53 E25 | 1:08
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
12 Crayons
Let's use 12 different crayons to learn how to count to 12!
Clip: S53 E25 | 0:58
Watch 0:46
Sesame Street
Bob Explains What Vibrations Are
Bob explains how vibrations make sounds and how we can make music!
Clip: S53 E26 | 0:46
Watch 1:34
Sesame Street
D is for Dance
Dance starts with the letter D! How do you like to dance?
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:34
Watch 1:03
Sesame Street
V Is for Vehicle
Vehicle starts with the letter V! What kinds of different vehicles do you see every day?
Clip: S53 E22 | 1:03
Watch 0:48
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: V
The Letter of the Day is V! What words start with the letter V?
Clip: S53 E22 | 0:48
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Proud of My Name
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Rosita join a basketball team!
Episode: S54 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Morning Routine
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Episode: S54 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Are You Ready for School?
When Rudy and Zoe feel nervous about getting ready for kindergarten.
Episode: S54 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Can They Be Friends?
Reporter Grover asks his friends if they can be friends since they’re in different grades.
Episode: S54 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Feelings Fair
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
Episode: S54 E22 | 25:55
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Make Music with Bob
Bob helps Abby learn all about musical instruments.
Episode: S53 E26 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Fans of the Fan Dance
Today is Ji-Young’s Korean fan dance class and she invites all her friends to join.
Episode: S53 E25 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Move and Groove on Sesame Street
It’s Dance Your Favorite Dance Day on Sesame Street.
Episode: S53 E24 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Monster Truckin’
Elmo and Chris are making their own monster truck jump, but they don’t have a ramp.
Episode: S53 E22 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Art Rocks!
Elmo and friends are painting pictures in the community garden, but don't have any paper.
Episode: S53 E18 | 25:25