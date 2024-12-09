100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Elmo Helps the Amazing Zero!

Season 54 Episode 15

The Amazing Zero is on Sesame Street to help people by taking everything away when they need it to get to zero. Elmo wants to help the Amazing Zero and becomes Super ZerMo! They hear Abby needs help and Elmo realizes he can’t give up; his friends need his help. Super ZerMo moves the bouncy balls to the playground and saves Abby’s block tower. The Amazing Zero congratulates Super ZerMo.

Aired: 01/16/25
Watch 0:21
Sesame Street
The Best Me Song
The Sesame Street cast sings about what makes them unique and the best 'me' they can be!
Clip: S54 E5 | 0:21
Watch 1:22
Sesame Street
A Is for Arts and Crafts
The letter of the day is A! Let's do Arts and Crafts together to celebrate.
Clip: S54 E5 | 1:22
Watch 1:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns about Lunar New Year
Elmo learns about the ways different cultures celebrate Lunar New Year!
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:55
Watch 1:05
Sesame Street
Five Kleicha
An animation that celebrates the end of Ramadan! Let's count 5 kleicha and more.
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:05
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Arts & Crafts
Elmo and Grover learn about different kinds of Arts & Crafts together in Elmo's World!
Clip: S54 E5 | 4:59
Watch 3:20
Sesame Street
Kal Penn's "Kal's Scrumptious Soups"
Kal Penn visits Sesame Street to help Grover taste different kinds of soups!
Clip: S54 E19 | 3:20
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
A song about Zero
Let's listen to a song about the number Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 1:02
Watch 1:35
Sesame Street
Bert & Ernie Learn about Opposites
Bert and Ernie discover all different kinds of opposites on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E19 | 1:35
Watch 0:27
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns how to Count to Zero
The Amazing Zero visits Sesame Street and teaches Elmo all about Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 0:27
Watch 7:08
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Cook-off: Use that Rice
Elmo hosts a cooking competition! Watch how chefs can use rice to cook different recipes.
Clip: S54 E33 | 7:08
Sesame Street
Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Episode: S54 E14
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Self-Portraits
Elmo, Tamir, Charlie, Julia, and Cookie Monster are making self-portraits.
Episode: S54 E5
Sesame Street
Bert and Ernie’s Opposite Day
It’s Opposite Day on Sesame Street and everyone’s doing things that are as different as they can be.
Episode: S54 E19
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Use That Rice!
Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice!
Episode: S54 E33 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Sign Language ABCs
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Episode: S54 E23 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Little Star
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Episode: S54 E26 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Water Works
Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s
Episode: S54 E18 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Scootin’ On Sesame Street
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Episode: S54 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman.
Episode: S54 E29 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Episode: S54 E35 | 25:55