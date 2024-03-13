Gabrielle’s Amazing Maze

Gabrielle, Elmo, Abby, and Cookie Monster are building a maze for Gabrielle’s class pet hamster, Peanut Butter. They use an empty box but don’t have anything to use for the walls. This is a problem! They wonder if there’s something strong and have a lot of. What if they use carboard and tape them into the box? Let’s try! It works. They didn’t give up and Peanut Butter has the best time ever.