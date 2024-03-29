Just Right!

Elmo, Mia, Charlie, James, and Baby Bear are playing out the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. When James says Mia can’t play Goldilocks because she doesn’t look like Goldilocks, Mia stands up for herself and says that’s not fair. James learns that the best part of acting out a story is that you can be anyone you want to be, no matter the color of their skin or how they look.