Sesame Street

Shabbat Shalom!

Season 54 Episode 25 | 25m 55s

Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with their friends Elmo, Alan, Big Bird, and Tamir who help them prepare Shabbat dinner before sundown.

Aired: 09/26/24 | Expires: 10/25/24
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby’s Magical Sleepover
Gabrielle, Charlie, and Abby are having a sleepover!
Episode: S54 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Feelings Fair
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
Episode: S54 E22 | 25:55
Watch 5:02
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Instruments
It's time for Elmo's World! Today, Elmo learns all about musical instruments.
Clip: S53 E26 | 5:02
Watch 0:46
Sesame Street
Bob Explains What Vibrations Are
Bob explains how vibrations make sounds and how we can make music!
Clip: S53 E26 | 0:46
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
12 Crayons
Let's use 12 different crayons to learn how to count to 12!
Clip: S53 E25 | 0:58
Watch 2:30
Sesame Street
Big Bird and Snuffy Dance
Big Bird and Snuffy work together to start a Conga line on Sesame Street!
Clip: S53 E24 | 2:30
Watch 4:56
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck: Salsa
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn about the ingredients of Mango Salsa and how to make it!
Clip: S53 E25 | 4:56
Watch 1:08
Sesame Street
Celebrating You, Celebrating Us: Dance
Elmo and his friends learn how to remember different dance moves.
Clip: S53 E25 | 1:08
Watch 0:48
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: V
The Letter of the Day is V! What words start with the letter V?
Clip: S53 E22 | 0:48
Watch 1:03
Sesame Street
V Is for Vehicle
Vehicle starts with the letter V! What kinds of different vehicles do you see every day?
Clip: S53 E22 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Morning Routine
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Episode: S54 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Proud of My Name
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Rosita join a basketball team!
Episode: S54 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Can They Be Friends?
Reporter Grover asks his friends if they can be friends since they’re in different grades.
Episode: S54 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Are You Ready for School?
When Rudy and Zoe feel nervous about getting ready for kindergarten.
Episode: S54 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Make Music with Bob
Bob helps Abby learn all about musical instruments.
Episode: S53 E26 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Fans of the Fan Dance
Today is Ji-Young’s Korean fan dance class and she invites all her friends to join.
Episode: S53 E25 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Move and Groove on Sesame Street
It’s Dance Your Favorite Dance Day on Sesame Street.
Episode: S53 E24 | 25:25
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Monster Truckin’
Elmo and Chris are making their own monster truck jump, but they don’t have a ramp.
Episode: S53 E22 | 25:25