Sesame Street

Tamir's Water Works

Season 54 Episode 18 | 25m 55s

Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s away. With help from his friends, Tamir makes a drip irrigation system so the community garden can get plenty of water.

Aired: 11/07/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Episode: S54 E35
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Episode: S54 E29
Sesame Street
17 squirrels
Let's count the squirrels. How many are there?
Clip: S54 E16
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Pickles
Cookie Monster and Gonger visit the Pickle factory to make sandwiches on Foodie Truck!
Clip: S54 E16
Sesame Street
F is for Family
Let's meet a family who comes together and celebrates their different cultures!
Clip: S54 E20
Sesame Street
Mia sings about Traditions
Mia and her dads sing about the different cultural traditions they share as a family!
Clip: S54 E20
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Plays the Grover Game
Cookie Monster plays a carnival game with Grover, Elmo, and Abby to win a cookie!
Clip: S54 E16
Sesame Street
S is for Sports
Let's learn about the letter S and all the different kinds of sports you can play!
Clip: S54 E3
Sesame Street
Morning Routine with 4 Sisters
A song about 4 sisters getting ready in the morning together.
Clip: S54 E8
Sesame Street
Elmo's Morning Routine Song
Elmo sings about everything he does in his morning routine.
Clip: S54 E8
Sesame Street
Scootin’ On Sesame Street
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Episode: S54 E6
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Episode: S54 E29
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Episode: S54 E35
Sesame Street
Our Family Musical
Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project.
Episode: S54 E20
Sesame Street
The Grover Game
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Episode: S54 E16
Sesame Street
The Oct-dough-pus
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Episode: S54 E2
Sesame Street
Shabbat Shalom!
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.
Episode: S54 E25
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Morning Routine
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Episode: S54 E8
Sesame Street
Proud of My Name
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Rosita join a basketball team!
Episode: S54 E3
Sesame Street
Can They Be Friends?
Reporter Grover asks his friends if they can be friends since they’re in different grades.
Episode: S54 E1