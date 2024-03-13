It’s Wash Day today and Gabrielle gets to spend a special time with her Auntie, Kayla. Auntie Kayla combs, shampoos, conditions, and detangles Gabrielle’s hair. During bath time, Gabrielle’s hair is twisted up in a shower cap and at the end, Gabrielle gets to pick out a new style for her hair. Wash Day is really special to Gabrielle and her family.