The Hardest Star Names in the Sky | July 6 - July 12

Extras
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ617 June 15-21, 2026 “There's a Three Planet Alignment! June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ618 June 22-28, 2026 “The Summer Triangle is Back June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ619 June 29 - July 5, 2026 “Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing”
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Star Gazers Season 49
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Star Gazers Season 48
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Star Gazers Season 47
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Star Gazers Season 46
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Star Gazers Season 45
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Star Gazers Season 44
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Star Gazers
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Star Gazers Season 42
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Star Gazers Season 41
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Star Gazers Season 40
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Star Gazers Season 39
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Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ617 June 15-21, 2026 “There's a Three Planet Alignment! June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ618 June 22-28, 2026 “The Summer Triangle is Back June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ619 June 29 - July 5, 2026 “Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing”
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”