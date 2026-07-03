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Star Gazers

No Such Thing as a Fish | July 13 - July 19

Season 49 Episode 28 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”

Aired: 07/02/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Stars Have All These Colors | July 27 - Aug 2
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Episode: S49 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Hardest Star Names in the Sky | July 6 - July 12
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the 13th Zodiac | July 20 - July 26
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is Venus so Bright? | June 1 - June 7
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Episode: S49 E22 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! | June 8 - June 14
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
There's a Three Planet Alignment! | June 15 - June 21
Star Gazers STGZ617 June 15-21, 2026 “There's a Three Planet Alignment! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E24 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing | June 29 - July 5
Star Gazers STGZ619 June 29 - July 5, 2026 “Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing”
Episode: S49 E26 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Summer Triangle is Back | June 22 - June 28
Star Gazers STGZ618 June 22-28, 2026 “The Summer Triangle is Back June 2026”
Episode: S49 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Orion's Great Disappearing Act | May 4 - May 10
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Episode: S49 E18 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
No Luck With Those Swans? | May 18 - May 24
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”
Episode: S49 E20 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Stars Have All These Colors | July 27 - Aug 2
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Episode: S49 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Hardest Star Names in the Sky | July 6 - July 12
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the 13th Zodiac | July 20 - July 26
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is Venus so Bright? | June 1 - June 7
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Episode: S49 E22 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! | June 8 - June 14
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
There's a Three Planet Alignment! | June 15 - June 21
Star Gazers STGZ617 June 15-21, 2026 “There's a Three Planet Alignment! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E24 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Summer Triangle is Back | June 22 - June 28
Star Gazers STGZ618 June 22-28, 2026 “The Summer Triangle is Back June 2026”
Episode: S49 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing | June 29 - July 5
Star Gazers STGZ619 June 29 - July 5, 2026 “Celebrate America’s 250th by Star Gazing”
Episode: S49 E26 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Orion's Great Disappearing Act | May 4 - May 10
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Episode: S49 E18 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
No Luck With Those Swans? | May 18 - May 24
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”
Episode: S49 E20 | 1:00