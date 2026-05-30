Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! | June 8 - June 14

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Star Gazers host Trace Dominguez takes us on a thought experiment through a moonless world.
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Latest Episodes
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Star Gazers Season 49
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Star Gazers Season 48
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Star Gazers Season 47
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Star Gazers Season 46
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Star Gazers Season 45
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Star Gazers Season 44
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Star Gazers
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Star Gazers Season 42
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Star Gazers Season 41
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Star Gazers Season 40
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Star Gazers Season 39
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Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”