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Star Gazers

No Luck With Those Swans? | May 18 - May 24

Season 49 Episode 20 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ613 May 18-24, 2026 “No Luck With Those Swans? Then I Can Help!”

Aired: 04/29/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Orion's Great Disappearing Act | May 4 - May 10
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Episode: S49 E18 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Zee? Zats the Zenith! | May 11 - May 17
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Episode: S49 E19 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! | May 25 - May 31
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Episode: S49 E21 | 1:00
Watch 2:31
Star Gazers
No Moon, No Life? Here's What Would Happen If the Moon Disappeared
Star Gazers host Trace Dominguez takes us on a thought experiment through a moonless world.
Special: 2:31
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars | April 20 - April 26
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Episode: S49 E16 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb | April 6 - April 12
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Episode: S49 E14 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Three Boys of Summer in the Sky | April 13 - April 19
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E15 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon? | April 27 - May 3
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Episode: S49 E17 | 1:00
Watch 2:58
Star Gazers
Apollo 11: The Mission That Made History
On July 20, 1969, humanity achieved the unthinkable.
Special: 2:58
Watch 4:06
Star Gazers
Artemis II: Returning to the Moon after 50 Years!
Humanity is heading back to the moon!
Special: 4:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Orion's Great Disappearing Act | May 4 - May 10
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Episode: S49 E18 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Zee? Zats the Zenith! | May 11 - May 17
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Episode: S49 E19 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! | May 25 - May 31
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Episode: S49 E21 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon? | April 27 - May 3
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Episode: S49 E17 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars | April 20 - April 26
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Episode: S49 E16 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb | April 6 - April 12
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Episode: S49 E14 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Three Boys of Summer in the Sky | April 13 - April 19
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E15 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Moonlight Pollution? | March 2 - March 8
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”
Episode: S49 E9 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
It's a Sky Menagerie! | March 9 - March 15
Star Gazers STGZ603 March 9-15, 2026 “It's a Sky Menagerie!”
Episode: S49 E10 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
There's a Cat in the Sky | March 16 - March 22
Star Gazers STGZ604 March 16-22, 2026 “Hey Internet, There's a Cat in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E11 | 1:00