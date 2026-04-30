No Luck With Those Swans? | May 18 - May 24

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Star Gazers host Trace Dominguez takes us on a thought experiment through a moonless world.
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
On July 20, 1969, humanity achieved the unthinkable.
Humanity is heading back to the moon!
Latest Episodes
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All
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Star Gazers Season 49
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Star Gazers Season 48
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Star Gazers Season 47
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Star Gazers Season 46
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Star Gazers Season 45
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Star Gazers Season 44
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Star Gazers
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Star Gazers Season 42
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Star Gazers Season 41
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Star Gazers Season 40
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Star Gazers Season 39
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Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ611 May 4-10, 2026 “Orion's Great Disappearing Act May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ612 May 11-17, 2026 “Zee? Zats the Zenith!”
Star Gazers STGZ614 May 25-31, 2026 “Look at the Tiny Blue Micromoon! May 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ608 April 13-19, 2026 “Three Boys of Summer in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”
Star Gazers STGZ603 March 9-15, 2026 “It's a Sky Menagerie!”
Star Gazers STGZ604 March 16-22, 2026 “Hey Internet, There's a Cat in the Sky”