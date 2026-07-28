The Perseid Meteor Shower | August 10 - August 16

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Star Gazers STGZ624 August 3-9, 2026 “V Total Eclipse of the Euro”
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Star Gazers Season 49
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Star Gazers Season 48
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Star Gazers Season 47
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Star Gazers Season 46
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Star Gazers Season 45
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Star Gazers Season 44
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Star Gazers
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Star Gazers Season 42
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Star Gazers Season 41
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Star Gazers Season 40
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Star Gazers Season 39
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Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Star Gazers STGZ624 August 3-9, 2026 “V Total Eclipse of the Euro”
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”