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Star Gazers

Total Eclipse of the Euro | August 3 - August 9

Season 49 Episode 31 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ624 August 3-9, 2026 “V Total Eclipse of the Euro”

Aired: 07/27/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Two False Comets of Scorpio | August 17 - August 23
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Episode: S49 E33 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Perseid Meteor Shower | August 10 - August 16
Star Gazers STGZ625 August 10-16, 2026 “2026: Excellent Year for the Perseid Meteor Shower”
Episode: S49 E32 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026 | August 24 - August 30
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Episode: S49 E34 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Meet the Loneliest Star | August 31 - September 6
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Episode: S49 E35 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the 13th Zodiac | July 20 - July 26
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
No Such Thing as a Fish | July 13 - July 19
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Episode: S49 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Hardest Star Names in the Sky | July 6 - July 12
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Stars Have All These Colors | July 27 - Aug 2
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Episode: S49 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is Venus so Bright? | June 1 - June 7
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Episode: S49 E22 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! | June 8 - June 14
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E23 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Two False Comets of Scorpio | August 17 - August 23
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Episode: S49 E33 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Perseid Meteor Shower | August 10 - August 16
Star Gazers STGZ625 August 10-16, 2026 “2026: Excellent Year for the Perseid Meteor Shower”
Episode: S49 E32 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Meet the Loneliest Star | August 31 - September 6
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Episode: S49 E35 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026 | August 24 - August 30
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Episode: S49 E34 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why Stars Have All These Colors | July 27 - Aug 2
Star Gazers STG622 July 27 - Aug 2, 2026 “Why Stars Have All These Colors”
Episode: S49 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find the 13th Zodiac | July 20 - July 26
Star Gazers STG621 July 20-26, 2026 “Find the 13th Zodiac in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
No Such Thing as a Fish | July 13 - July 19
Star Gazers STG620 July 13-19, 2026 “No Such Thing as a Fish”
Episode: S49 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Hardest Star Names in the Sky | July 6 - July 12
Star Gazers STG619 July 6-12, 2026 “The Hardest Star Names in the Sky July 2026”
Episode: S49 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Why is Venus so Bright? | June 1 - June 7
Star Gazers STGZ615 June 1-7, 2026 “Why is Venus so Bright? June 2026”
Episode: S49 E22 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! | June 8 - June 14
Star Gazers STGZ616 June 8-14, 2026 “Venus and Jupiter are Almost Touching! June 2026”
Episode: S49 E23 | 1:00