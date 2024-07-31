See an Exploding Star in 2024 | August 12 - August 18 | Star Gazers

Extras
How do Black holes form?
Star Gazers STGZ426 August 19-25, 2024 “Months of Moon-Planet Meetups”
Star Gazers STGZ424 August 5-11, 2024 “Good Year for a Big Meteor Shower”
Star Gazers STGZ427 Aug 26 - Sept 1, 2024 “The Goat, the Frog and the Rings of Saturn”
Light pollution affects more than 80% of people on Earth, diminishing the beauty of our night sky.
Learn about the Pillars of Creation. Explore how these formations teach us about star formation.
Star Gazers STG423 July 29 - August 4, 2024 “Spot Sagittarius the Centaur”
Star Gazers STG421 July 15-21, 2024 “Keep an Eye on the Moon”
Star Gazers STG419 July 1-7, 2024 “How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole”
Star Gazers STG420 July 8-14, 2024 “See All the Inner Planets 2024”
