It can be hard to tell if what frightens us is real or just our imagination. Rachael Conroy is haunted by a Ouija board prediction; ChaChanna Simpson summons the courage to reclaim her home from a bat; and Zach Lennon-Simon’s stay in a haunted hotel forces him to confront his greatest fear. Three storytellers, three interpretations of SPOOKY. Hosted by Wes Hazard.