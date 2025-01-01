At times, we have to improvise with what we have or bend a rule to get what we need. Trinity Thompson makes a questionable choice to fit in at college; John Oliva turns a stolen lawn ornament into an elaborate prank; and Meagan Fratiello finds an unexpected sign of hope during a health scare. Three storytellers, three interpretations of BEG, BORROW, STEAL. Hosted by Theresa Okokon.