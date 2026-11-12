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Stories from the Stage

Truth and Consequences

Season 10 Episode 6

Telling the truth can set us free, but it rarely comes without consequences. Sarah Kipp embraces who she is and finds a new way to keep her family together; Quentin Lucas chooses conscience over obedience in the Army; and Christina Semple hides her cancer diagnosis from her family. Three storytellers, three interpretations of TRUTH AND CONSEQUENCES. Hosted by Theresa Okokon.

Aired: 11/11/26
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD and GBH.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Truth and Consequences
Telling the truth can set us free, but it rarely comes without consequences.
Preview: S10 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
On Second Thought
The bravest choice is often to stop and reconsider.
Preview: S10 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Spooky
It can be hard to tell if what frightens us is real or just our imagination.
Preview: S10 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Beg, Borrow, Steal
At times, we have to improvise with what we have or bend a rule to get what we need.
Preview: S10 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
You Can't Make This Up
Real life can be stranger than fiction.
Preview: S10 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Stories from the Stage
Stories from the Stage | Season 10 | Preview
Ten years, hundreds of voices, and countless unforgettable moments.
Preview: 2:00
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Beyond the News
Headlines share the facts, but not always the emotions behind them.
Preview: S10 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Love, Still
Love changes. People leave. Time moves on. But some love leaves a mark that lasts.
Preview: S9 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Heart First
We’re taught to protect the heart – until love asks us to lead with it
Preview: S9 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Preview: S9 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
On Second Thought
The bravest choice is often to stop and reconsider.
Episode: S10 E5 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Spooky
It can be hard to tell if what frightens us is real or just our imagination.
Episode: S10 E4 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Beg, Borrow, Steal
At times, we have to improvise with what we have or bend a rule to get what we need.
Episode: S10 E3 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
You Can't Make This Up
Real life can be stranger than fiction.
Episode: S10 E2 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Beyond the News
Headlines share the facts, but not always the emotions behind them.
Episode: S10 E1 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Love, Still
Love changes. People leave. Time moves on. But some love leaves a mark that lasts.
Episode: S9 E20 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Heart First
We’re taught to protect the heart – until love asks us to lead with it.
Episode: S9 E19 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Episode: S9 E18 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Whatever It Takes
Sometimes, determination calls for creativity.
Episode: S9 E17 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Journeys
The path to – and through – motherhood is rarely a straight line.
Episode: S9 E16 | 26:24