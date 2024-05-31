100 WVIA Way
Table for All

Conflicts & Community

Season 3 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

Buki is taught how to make hand-pulled laghman noodles from a master chef, whip up varenyky en masse with a kitchen General, and learns about the deeper struggle of Uyghurs and Ukrainians here in America trying to support their home country, preserve their culture, and advocate for their people.

Aired: 06/11/24
Watch 0:30
Table for All
On The Water
Buki explores communities celebrating and protecting the waters of the region.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Conflicts & Community
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Taking Pride in Who You Are
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Expats with Impact
Buki meets immigrants making an impact in the communities around them.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Table For All with Buki Elegbede promo reel
Take a sneak peek at season 3 of Table For All with host Buki Elegbede
Preview: 0:30
Watch 26:46
Table for All
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Table for All
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:50
Table for All
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:50
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:45
Table for All
On The Water
Buki explores communities celebrating and protecting the waters of the region.
Episode: S3 E6
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Taking Pride in Who You Are
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Episode: S3 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Table for All
Expats with Impact
Buki travels to meet the international folks making a difference at home and abroad.
Episode: S3 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Table for All
Canine and Teacher Appreciation
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Episode: S3 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45