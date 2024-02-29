100 WVIA Way
Table for All

The Underground Railroad

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

On the series premiere of Table For All, host Buki Elegbede explores the Black experience in New Jersey. From an actual stop on the Underground Railroad in Lawnside, to a James Beard award-winning soul food chef in Camden, Buki speaks with proud black New Jersey natives to learn about the struggles, hopes, and future for their community.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 04/29/24
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:45