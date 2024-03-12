100 WVIA Way
"Table for All with Buki Elegbede" is a cinematic docuseries focusing on culture, diversity & inclusion through the lens of food - all in the state of New Jersey. Host and Jersey native, Buki Elegbede, takes you on the ultimate food tour around the Garden State. He’ll take you into restaurants and home kitchens to meet the people and hear the incredible stories behind your favorite eats.

Watch 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Table For All
Guests from Table For All’s first two seasons gather to talk life, food and culture.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Supporting the Mission: The Culture Behind Philanthropy
Host Buki Elegbede, discovers the recipe for combining both, cuisine and philanthropy in N
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Table for All with Buki Elegbede: Afghanistan
Buki Elegbede shoots hoops with Afghans, meets a refugee family, and chats with veterans.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:45
Extras
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Table for All: Season 2 Finale Preview
Guests from first two seasons gather for conversation about life, food and culture.
Preview: S2 E208 | 0:30
