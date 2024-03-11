100 WVIA Way
Table for All

A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 45s

Explore the Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area. Radio host Carolina Bermudez shares Nicaraguan recipes. Mexican Chicano culture is on display at a Cinco de Mayo party in North Brunswick, NJ and host, Buki Elegbede is invited to an authentic Venezuelan feast with an asylum seeker who created a non-profit to help other Venezuelans fleeing political persecution.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 07/01/24
Watch 26:50
Table for All
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:50
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Table for All
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Table for All
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Table for All
Table for All: Season 2 Finale Preview
Guests from first two seasons gather for conversation about life, food and culture.
Preview: S2 E208 | 0:30
Table for All
An African Homecoming
Buki Elegbede, pays homage to his Nigerian roots in this special episode honoring Africa!
Preview: S2 | 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of The West Indies
The Drive, Passion & Heart of The West Indies.
Preview: S2 E206 | 0:29
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Challah & Chutzpah: A celebration of Jewish culture in the Tri-state area.
Preview: S2 E205 | 0:35
Table for All
A Trip through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Explore Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Preview: S2 E204 | 0:35
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45