Table for All

Expats with Impact

Season 3 Episode 3

Today on Table For All, we're going on a world tour! Join Buki as he learns about the Ethiopian & Eritrean chef changing her community one dish at a time, tastes the heat with the CEO and saucier behind Essie Spice, and meets the folks at Emma’s Torch training refugees and migrants to work in restaurants in New York and the around the world.

Aired: 05/28/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Expats with Impact
Buki meets immigrants making an impact in the communities around them.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Table For All with Buki Elegbede promo reel
Take a sneak peek at season 3 of Table For All with host Buki Elegbede
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Table for All
Table for All: Season 2 Finale Preview
Guests from first two seasons gather for conversation about life, food and culture.
Preview: S2 E208 | 0:30
Watch 26:45
Table for All
An African Homecoming
Buki Elegbede, pays homage to his Nigerian roots in this special episode honoring Africa!
Preview: S2 | 26:45
Watch 0:29
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of The West Indies
The Drive, Passion & Heart of The West Indies.
Preview: S2 E206 | 0:29
Watch 26:46
Table for All
Canine and Teacher Appreciation
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Episode: S3 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Table for All
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
