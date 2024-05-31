100 WVIA Way
Table for All

On The Water

Season 3 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

It's a day out on the water, bring your waders, sunscreen, and life jacket! We'll be out on the water catching up oysters and learning how recycling their shells can improve the whole ocean. Then we'll sail back to Hoboken to have a potluck on the Hudson with the outrigger canoeing group respecting the sports Polynesian and Hawaiian roots.

Aired: 06/18/24
Table for All
On The Water
Buki explores communities celebrating and protecting the waters of the region.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Table for All
Conflicts & Community
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Table for All
Taking Pride in Who You Are
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Table for All
Expats with Impact
Buki meets immigrants making an impact in the communities around them.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Table for All
Table For All with Buki Elegbede promo reel
Take a sneak peek at season 3 of Table For All with host Buki Elegbede
Preview: 0:30
Table for All
Conflicts & Community
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Episode: S3 E5 | 26:46
Table for All
Taking Pride in Who You Are
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Episode: S3 E4 | 26:45
Table for All
Expats with Impact
Buki travels to meet the international folks making a difference at home and abroad.
Episode: S3 E3 | 26:46
Table for All
Canine and Teacher Appreciation
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Episode: S3 E2 | 26:46
Table for All
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Table for All
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Table for All
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Table for All
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:45
Table for All
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Table for All
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45