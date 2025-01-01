Episode 4 Preview

Extras
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Do we spy some new faces? The cast introduce some of the new additions to Season 2.
Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, and more discuss what's ahead in Season 2 of The Gold.
Refresh your memories of all the drama in Season 1 of The Gold.
Watch a new season of The Gold on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! Watch The Gold Season 2 on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
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