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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

A Marine Wonderland

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 3m 20s

The Kimberley coast is lined by thousands of square kilometers of coral reef. We get an up-close visit with some complex inhabitants, like the mantis shrimp and blue-ringed octopus, as they make their way through technicolor microworlds.

Extras
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 2:42
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
How Vast and Interconnected The World We Share Truly Is
The season of Koolawa comes to a close and shorebirds prepare for the epic journey home.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:42
Watch 4:21
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Struggle, Struggle of the Buggle, Buggle
The charming Buggle Buggle, who fights for love by day and fights for his life at night.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Series Preview
Experience iconic creatures and breathtaking lands found nowhere else on earth.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 3:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Noise Comes Out At Night
Audio recordings help document the biodiversity and many frogs at night in the Kimberley.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:47
Watch 2:27
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Mating Ritual of Frilled Lizards
Male frill-necked lizards compete with one another to win the love of a lucky lady dragon.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:27
Watch 4:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Saltwater Crocodile vs Wallaby
Lacking water in the dry season, wallabies risk it all against the saltwater crocodile.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:47
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
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Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
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Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
River of Life
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Episode: S2026 E1