The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Latest Episodes
Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Extras
The charming Buggle Buggle, who fights for love by day and fights for his life at night.
The Kimberley’s coral reefs feature animals like mantis shrimp and blue-ringed octopus.
The season of Koolawa comes to a close and shorebirds prepare for the epic journey home.
Experience iconic creatures and breathtaking lands found nowhere else on earth.
Audio recordings help document the biodiversity and many frogs at night in the Kimberley.
Male frill-necked lizards compete with one another to win the love of a lucky lady dragon.
Lacking water in the dry season, wallabies risk it all against the saltwater crocodile.