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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Managing Fire with Traditional Burns

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 3m 09s

As the season of Barrkana progresses, smoke starts to appear on the horizon. But these aren’t wildfires. For countless generations, First Nations people have used fire to manage Country. Burning in the cool dry season keeps the fires low and the burn scars small. Managing fire is key to preserving the ecosystems, and First Nations people have understood this for thousands of years.

Extras
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:20
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
A Marine Wonderland
The Kimberley’s coral reefs feature animals like mantis shrimp and blue-ringed octopus.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 3:20
Watch 2:42
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
How Vast and Interconnected The World We Share Truly Is
The season of Koolawa comes to a close and shorebirds prepare for the epic journey home.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:42
Watch 4:21
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Struggle, Struggle of the Buggle, Buggle
The charming Buggle Buggle, who fights for love by day and fights for his life at night.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Series Preview
Experience iconic creatures and breathtaking lands found nowhere else on earth.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 3:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Noise Comes Out At Night
Audio recordings help document the biodiversity and many frogs at night in the Kimberley.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:47
Watch 2:27
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Mating Ritual of Frilled Lizards
Male frill-necked lizards compete with one another to win the love of a lucky lady dragon.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:27
Watch 4:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Saltwater Crocodile vs Wallaby
Lacking water in the dry season, wallabies risk it all against the saltwater crocodile.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:47
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
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Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
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