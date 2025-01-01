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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

How Vast and Interconnected The World We Share Truly Is

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 2m 42s

Hundreds of species and millions of individuals working together in this food web is what allows the huge flocks to feed and prepare for their long journey home. The season of Koolawa is coming to an end and as the air cools, the birds prepare for an unimaginable journey. Somehow, they find their way over featureless oceans, through storms, and mountain ranges back home.

Extras
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:20
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
A Marine Wonderland
The Kimberley’s coral reefs feature animals like mantis shrimp and blue-ringed octopus.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 3:20
Watch 4:21
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Struggle, Struggle of the Buggle, Buggle
The charming Buggle Buggle, who fights for love by day and fights for his life at night.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Series Preview
Experience iconic creatures and breathtaking lands found nowhere else on earth.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Mating Ritual of Frilled Lizards
Male frill-necked lizards compete with one another to win the love of a lucky lady dragon.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:27
Watch 4:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Saltwater Crocodile vs Wallaby
Lacking water in the dry season, wallabies risk it all against the saltwater crocodile.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:47
Watch 3:47
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
The Noise Comes Out At Night
Audio recordings help document the biodiversity and many frogs at night in the Kimberley.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:47
Latest Episodes
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Into the Fire
Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
Episode: S2026 E3
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Tidal Territory
Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone
Episode: S2026 E2
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
River of Life
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Episode: S2026 E1