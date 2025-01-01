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The Marlow Murder Club

Season 3 Teaser

30s

Mark your calendars! The Marlow Murder Club will return to MASTERPIECE Mystery! for Season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, 8/7c, only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Preview
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:43
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Scene
Judith, Suzie, and Becks reflect on what their friendship means to one another.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:43
Watch 2:50
The Marlow Murder Club
Lightning Round with the Cast
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Natalie Dew, and Cara Horgan answer some fun lightning round questions.
Clip: S2 | 2:50
Watch 1:31
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Scene
A visiting professor introduces himself to Judith.
Clip: S2 E5 | 1:31
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Preview
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:58
The Marlow Murder Club
Cast Superlatives
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, and Natalie Dew assign each other some fun cast superlatives.
Clip: S2 | 1:58
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Preview
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:46
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Scene
Becks, Suzie, and Judith eavesdrop on a conversation between the police and a potential suspect.
Clip: S2 E4 | 1:46
Watch 2:41
The Marlow Murder Club
The Making of Season 2
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 2:41
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Preview
The women are drawn to a new case when a dead body is found in the middle of the street.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 2
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 1
Watch 51:31
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:31
Watch 47:29
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:29
Watch 47:44
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:44
Watch 47:06
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.
Episode: S2 E3 | 47:06
Watch 48:37
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
The pressure to solve the mystery of Sir Peter’s death intensifies.
Episode: S2 E2 | 48:37
Watch 46:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
A groom is dead, a new will surfaces, and Judith, Becks, and Suzie are on the case once again.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:53
Watch 45:34
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Judith makes a breakthrough and sets up a trap for the killer, but plans go awry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:34
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
As the police race against time, Tanika recruits the trio as civilian advisors to help catch the kil
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:53
Watch 45:53
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
Episode: S1 E2 | 45:53
Watch 46:00
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
When a brutal murder shocks the peaceful town of Marlow, Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:00