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Two Cents

Being Single is Expensive

Season 9 Episode 11 | 7m 23s

Being single can hurt your bank account. Unpartnered people take on added costs for everything from housing to dating to travel. And the number of single adults is increasing. The share of adults who have never been married has nearly doubled since 1990. Which means more and more of us are feeling the pinch of the so-called “single tax”.

Aired: 09/22/26
Extras
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Two Cents
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Episode: S9 E10 | 7:05
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Two Cents
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Why should companies get to hit us with fees, but we can't do the same to them?
Episode: S9 E9 | 9:30
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Two Cents
Why No One Wants to Hire Gen Z
Why are employers so reluctant to hire Gen Z? Could it be... the STARE?
Episode: S9 E8 | 9:15
Watch 7:56
Two Cents
Should You Be Allowed To Buy a Chinese Car?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
Episode: S9 E7 | 7:56
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
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Watch 7:05
Two Cents
Craziest FinFluencer Financial Advice
What is some of the worst financial misinformation we hear all the time online?
Episode: S9 E10 | 7:05
Watch 9:30
Two Cents
Why Corporations Don't Pay Late Fees
Why should companies get to hit us with fees, but we can't do the same to them?
Episode: S9 E9 | 9:30
Watch 9:15
Two Cents
Why No One Wants to Hire Gen Z
Why are employers so reluctant to hire Gen Z? Could it be... the STARE?
Episode: S9 E8 | 9:15
Watch 7:56
Two Cents
Should You Be Allowed To Buy a Chinese Car?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
Episode: S9 E7 | 7:56
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11