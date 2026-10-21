Great American Traditions Invented By Marketers

Extras
Being single can hurt your bank account from everything to housing to dating to travel.
What is some of the worst financial misinformation we hear all the time online?
Why should companies get to hit us with fees, but we can't do the same to them?
Why are employers so reluctant to hire Gen Z? Could it be... the STARE?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
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Two Cents Season 9
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Two Cents Season 5
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Two Cents Season 4
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Two Cents Season 3
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Two Cents Season 2
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Two Cents Season 1
Being single can hurt your bank account from everything to housing to dating to travel.
What is some of the worst financial misinformation we hear all the time online?
Why should companies get to hit us with fees, but we can't do the same to them?
Why are employers so reluctant to hire Gen Z? Could it be... the STARE?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.