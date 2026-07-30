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Two Cents

Why No One Wants to Hire Gen Z

Season 9 Episode 8 | 9m 15s

Why are employers so reluctant to hire Gen Z? Could it be... the STARE?

Aired: 07/29/26
Extras
Watch 7:56
Two Cents
Should You Be Allowed To Buy a Chinese Car?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
Episode: S9 E7 | 7:56
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Two Cents Season 9
  • Two Cents Season 8
  • Two Cents Season 7
  • Two Cents Season 6
  • Two Cents Season 5
  • Two Cents Season 4
  • Two Cents Season 3
  • Two Cents Season 2
  • Two Cents Season 1
Watch 7:56
Two Cents
Should You Be Allowed To Buy a Chinese Car?
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
Episode: S9 E7 | 7:56
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47