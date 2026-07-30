Why No One Wants to Hire Gen Z

Extras
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
The pros and cons of gift cards.
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
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Two Cents Season 9
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Two Cents Season 5
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Two Cents Season 4
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Two Cents Season 3
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Two Cents Season 2
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Two Cents Season 1
The truth about Chinese cars that many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to know.
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
The pros and cons of gift cards.
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!