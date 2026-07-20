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Two Cents

Should You Be Allowed To Buy a Chinese Car?

Season 9 Episode 7 | 7m 56s

Chinese cars are more advanced and cheaper than their US counterparts... which is exactly why many politicians and CEOs don't want American consumers to be able to buy one.

Aired: 06/30/26
Extras
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Two Cents Season 9
  • Two Cents Season 8
  • Two Cents Season 7
  • Two Cents Season 6
  • Two Cents Season 5
  • Two Cents Season 4
  • Two Cents Season 3
  • Two Cents Season 2
  • Two Cents Season 1
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
The Real Reason Companies Are Shedding Workers
What the CEOs don't want you to know about the big corporate layoffs this year.
Episode: S9 E6 | 8:48
Watch 11:10
Two Cents
What Prediction Markets Don't Want You to Know
Prediction markets like PolyMarket and Kalshi are growing fast, but may have a fatal flaw...
Episode: S9 E5 | 11:10
Watch 8:48
Two Cents
Why Price Controls FAIL!
Are price controls a way to fix the economy and lower prices?
Episode: S9 E4 | 8:48
Watch 8:59
Two Cents
Most People Haven't Heard of These Tax Breaks
Many employers offer tax-saving perks, but employees miss out due to confusion or misconceptions.
Episode: S9 E3 | 8:59
Watch 8:46
Two Cents
Why Online Shopping Is Terrible Now
Is A.I. slop ruining online shopping?
Episode: S9 E2 | 8:46
Watch 9:11
Two Cents
Will Data Centers Cause An Energy Crisis?
Are data centers going to deplete our resources?
Episode: S9 E1 | 9:11
Watch 6:33
Two Cents
Why Gift Cards Are Good For Stores, Bad For You
The pros and cons of gift cards.
Episode: S8 E15 | 6:33
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
How "Job Hugging" Could Tank Your Career
What is "Job hugging?"
Episode: S8 E14 | 7:22
Watch 8:47
Two Cents
The Weirdest Ways to Predict A Recession
You won't believe the wacky methods people have come up with to predict a recession!
Episode: S8 E13 | 8:47
Watch 7:22
Two Cents
What If Landlords Were Illegal?
What would the world look like without Landlords?
Episode: S8 E12 | 7:22