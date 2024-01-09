100 WVIA Way
Two Cents

Money, A Global Game of Trust

Season 1 Episode 11 | 6m 34s

The value of money all comes down to TRUST. When did we transition from the barter system to using money? We discuss some of its origin stories.

Aired: 11/27/18
Extras
Watch 7:11
Two Cents
Is Airbnb Dying?
Is this the end of the AirBnB era?
Episode: S7 E3 | 7:11
Watch 8:30
Two Cents
How High Interest Rates Upended the Economy
Inflation is almost back down to pre-Covid levels but how have higher interest rates chang
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:30
Watch 10:21
Two Cents
Why Do Americans Think the Economy is Worse Than It Is?
Have you heard that inflation is spiraling out of control, that we're in a recession, that
Episode: S7 E1 | 10:21
Watch 8:20
Two Cents
Are You Being Charged More Than Everyone Else?
If you read the terms and conditions, you'll discover you don't "own" what you buy.
Episode: S6 E15 | 8:20
Watch 8:24
Two Cents
Do You Really Own the Stuff You Buy?
Did you know what personalized pricing otherwise known as discriminatory pricing is?
Episode: S6 E14 | 8:24
Watch 7:10
Two Cents
Are Millennials Finally Doing Okay?
2016 looked pretty grim for Millennials, but now that forecast is looking a bit brighter.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:10
Watch 7:50
Two Cents
Unions Are Trending...and ENDING?
Unions seem to be having a bit of a moment. So are unions finally having a comeback?
Episode: S6 E12 | 7:50
Watch 5:52
Two Cents
Is Your Money Safe in a Bank?
How do you protect your hard earned money from a bank failure?
Episode: S6 E11 | 5:52
Watch 7:01
Two Cents
Should I Lease a Car?
Nothing costs so much yet loses value so fast as a car.
Episode: S6 E10 | 7:01
Watch 7:36
Two Cents
Are Home Improvements a Good Investment?
What sort of Home improvements really give you the most bang for your buck?
Episode: S6 E6 | 7:36
