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The War

Behind the Scenes | Building the Sound of War

Season 1 | 1m 51s

Every frame of archival combat footage in The War arrived without sound. After the picture was locked, the filmmakers spent more than a year building what they call their most sophisticated soundtrack ever, matching machine guns, German 88s and passing planes so viewers feel a fraction of what the soldiers experienced.

Corporate funding is provided by General Motors, Anheuser-Busch, and Bank of America. Major funding is provided by Lilly Endowment, Inc.;PBS; National Endowment for the Humanities; CPB; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; The Longaberger Foundation; and Park Foundation, Inc.
Extras
Watch 8:41
The War
Joseph Medicine Crow: Becoming a War Chief
Fighting in WWII Europe, Joseph Medicine Crow completed the four deeds of a Crow war chief.
Clip: S1 E5 | 8:41
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:13
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:13
Watch 0:30
The War
A World Without War | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Seven: A World Without War, March 1945 - Dec. 1945.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
The Ghost Front | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Six: The Ghost Front, Dec. 1944 - March 1945.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
FUBAR | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Five: FUBAR, Sept. 1944 - Dec. 1944.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:13
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:13
Watch 2:24:51
The War
A Necessary War
The lives of Americans are changed forever on Dec. 7, 1941.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:24:51