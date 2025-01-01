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The War

Behind the Scenes | Why WWII Will Be Remembered

Season 1 | 2m 32s

World War II remains the biggest event in human history, a story of both triumph and terrible cataclysm. Ken Burns and Lynn Novick explain its enduring hold, and describe interviews in which veterans shared experiences their own families had never heard, as a reticent generation began to speak near the end of their lives.

Corporate funding is provided by General Motors, Anheuser-Busch, and Bank of America. Major funding is provided by Lilly Endowment, Inc.;PBS; National Endowment for the Humanities; CPB; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; The Longaberger Foundation; and Park Foundation, Inc.
Extras
Watch 8:41
The War
Joseph Medicine Crow: Becoming a War Chief
Fighting in WWII Europe, Joseph Medicine Crow completed the four deeds of a Crow war chief.
Clip: S1 E5 | 8:41
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:13
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:13
Watch 0:30
The War
A World Without War | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Seven: A World Without War, March 1945 - Dec. 1945.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
The Ghost Front | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Six: The Ghost Front, Dec. 1944 - March 1945.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The War
FUBAR | Preview
Watch a preview of Episode Five: FUBAR, Sept. 1944 - Dec. 1944.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:07:27
The War
A World Without War
Germany and the Japanese surrender too and millions try to learn to live without war.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:07:27
Watch 1:59:26
The War
The Ghost Front
By mid March, 1945, they are across the Rhine, while Russians are 50 miles from Berlin.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:59:26
Watch 2:06:58
The War
FUBAR
Victory in Europe seems imminent.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:06:58
Watch 2:19:15
The War
Pride of our Nation
On D-Day, 1.5 million Allied troops take part in the greatest invasion in history.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19:15
Watch 1:52:42
The War
A Deadly Calling
Americans are shocked by losses on the Pacific and Allied forces are stalled.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:52:42
Watch 1:57:13
The War
When Things Get Tough
Americans mobilize for total war at home and overseas
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:13
Watch 2:24:51
The War
A Necessary War
The lives of Americans are changed forever on Dec. 7, 1941.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:24:51