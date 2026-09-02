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Wild Kratts

Chimpanzee and Me (ASL)

Season 7 Episode 13 | 26m 25s

The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forests to explore the true nature of chimpanzees, but Chris sprains his ankle just as the climbing adventure begins. Upset and disappointed, he tries to hide his feelings and rely on his friends for support. Ultimately, it's a young chimp that teaches him how to embrace the situation and make the best of it.

Aired: 08/31/27
Extras
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Episode: S5 E7 | 26:24
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Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
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Clip: 37:57
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Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
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Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
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Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
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Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
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The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Wild Kratts
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!- :15
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Clip: 0:15
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