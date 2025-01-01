Cats and Dogs Gameplay

Extras
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Latest Episodes
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 6
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Wild Kratts Season 5
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Wild Kratts Season 4
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Wild Kratts Season 3
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Wild Kratts Season 2
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.