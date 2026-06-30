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Wild Kratts

Duck, Duck, Loon!

Season 7 Episode 17 | 26m 25s

When Chris and Martin lose their gear to a snapping turtle, they are stuck mini-sized in a vast northern woodland lake. They come across a fluffy baby loon and decide to go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents. Along the way, they realize how much hard work goes into raising young creatures.

Aired: 07/19/26
Extras
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Wild Kratts
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!- :15
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Clip: 0:15
Wild Kratts
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Clip: 0:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
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