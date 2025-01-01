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Wild Kratts

Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay

17m 37s

What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can with Aviva's latest invention: the Creature Power Card Generator!

Extras
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Wild Kratts
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!- :15
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Clip: 0:15
Wild Kratts
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Clip: 0:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Wild Kratts
Bee Power
The bro's activate bee power.
Clip: S7 E10 | 4:43
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 7
  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Wild Kratts
Butternut Tree
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mini Heroes & Mighty Mouths
The bros get swept up in the planktonic lifestyle.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Moose Nibbles
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Salamander Streaming
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25