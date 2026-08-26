Stuck on Sharks (ASL)

Extras
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Wild Kratts Season 7
-
Wild Kratts Season 6
-
Wild Kratts Season 5
-
Wild Kratts Season 4
-
Wild Kratts Season 3
-
Wild Kratts Season 2
-
Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris are on a mission to discover how animals move around in different environments.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
The Wild Kratts embark on a mission to stop Gourmand from catching a turkey.
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
The bros think a really cool adventure would be to actually go find the real Easter Bunny.
The Wild Kratts are hanging out with Emperor penguins at the South Pole.
The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.