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Wild Kratts

Stuck on Sharks (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 37 | 26m 25s

Martin and Chris are on a mission to see something that no one has ever seen before - the birth of a baby great white shark. They use a Remora Rocketsub to "stick with" a female shark and learn the secrets of shark life and birth.

Aired: 07/06/27
Extras
Wild Kratts
Wild Ponies (ASL)
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:24
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Wild Kratts
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!- :15
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Clip: 0:15
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Episode: S4 E2 | 26:25
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Episode: S5 E7 | 26:24
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Happy Turkey Day (ASL)
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Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
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The bros think a really cool adventure would be to actually go find the real Easter Bunny.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:24
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The Wild Kratts are hanging out with Emperor penguins at the South Pole.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:24
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The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
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Episode: S7 E20 | 26:25