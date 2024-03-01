100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Word World

Bugs to the Rescue/Sheep's First Bike Ride

Season 2 Episode 3 | 24m 31s

Ant builds Bear a hot-air balloon for her birthday, but Dog accidentally floats away in it! Ant elicits the help of his insect WordFriends Bug, Bee and Fly to rescue Dog and save the day. / Bear and Sheep both learn to build the word "bike," and Sheep learns how to ride one for the first time in her life.

Aired: 04/12/09 | Expires: 04/05/24
Extras
Watch 2:36
Word World
Snug as a Bug
Frog and Bug try to figure out the ending to the rhyme, "Snug as a Bug."
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:36
Watch 1:28
Word World
Magician Sheep Performs a Magic Trick
Sheep performs a magic trick.
Clip: S1 E9 | 1:28
Watch 1:40
Word World
Frog and Duck are Invited to a Sleepover!
Frog and Duck are invited to a sleepover.
Clip: S1 E9 | 1:40
Watch 2:30
Word World
Pig and Ant Play in the Playground
Pig and Ant play in the playground together.
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:30
Watch 1:05
Word World
Plain Old Sheep
Sheep is afraid to be on TV without her costume.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:05
Watch 2:01
Word World
Giant Ant
The Word friends realize that there is an "ant" in the word "giant"!
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:01
Watch 2:05
Word World
Duck Meets Shark
Shark is so eager to make friends, he doesn't correct Duck when he mispronounces his name.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:05
Watch 2:18
Word World
Puzzled Pig
Dog is searching for something that begins with the letter B, but Pig is puzzled.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:18
Watch 2:00
Word World
Pig's Missing Pie
When Pig's pie goes missing, Detective Sheep is on the case!
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:00
Watch 2:01
Word World
Duck Meets Truck
When Duck sees a truck for the first time, he feels afraid!
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Word World Season 3
  • Word World Season 2
  • Word World Season 1
Watch 24:32
Word World
Race to the Spaceship/Sandbox Surprise
Frog helps Robot build a spaceship. / Duck and Dog learn about compound words.
Episode: S3 E5 | 24:32
Watch 24:32
Word World
Think in the Rink/X Marks the Spot
Duck and Dog break the ice skating rink. / Duck searches for his missing letter X.
Episode: S3 E4 | 24:32
Watch 24:31
Word World
The Really Red Ruby/Firefighters to the Rescue
Frog and Sheep go on an exciting adventure. / Duck and Fly want to become firefighters.
Episode: S3 E3 | 24:31
Word World
Kite Flight
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built, it's up to Duck and Shark to save him.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 24:31
Word World
Kite Flight/Hide and Seek
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built./The WordFriends play a game of Hide and Seek.
Episode: S3 E2 | 24:31
Watch 24:31
Word World
A String's the Thing/J-J-Jelly
The friends save WordWorld from being covered in frosting. /Pig asks for help making jars.
Episode: S3 E1 | 24:31
Watch 24:32
Word World
Bear's Bed Sled/Sh-Sh-Shark!
Bear gets help sledding in the snow. / Shark is misunderstood.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:32
Watch 24:32
Word World
Welcome Home, Duck/The Lost Letter L
Frog makes a 'Welcome Home' banner for Duck. / Duck breaks the L off Frog's lamp.
Episode: S2 E13 | 24:32
Watch 24:31
Word World
Dog's Having a Party/Dog Wants to Play Ball
Dog and Duck want to throw a party. / Dog wants to play ball but his friends won't listen.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:31
Watch 24:32
Word World
Totally Terrific Duck/A Star Is Born
Duck wants to look terrific for his portrait. / Duck gets a case of stage fright.
Episode: S2 E11 | 24:32